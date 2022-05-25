Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains, colder temperature heading to Kazakhstan midweek

    25 May 2022, 16:31

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather is set to persist in northern, central and southern Kazakhstan in three upcoming days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    A cyclone from Russia will continue to affect the weather conditions in parts of Kazakhstan by shifting to the northeast of the country. It will bring inclement weather to the north, center and south of Kazakhstan on May 26-28.

    Occasional showers are forecast for the northwest of Kazakhstan on May 26, as well as for south and southeast on May 27-28. Heavy downpour, stiff wind and hail are in store for central Kazakhstan on May 28. No precipitation is expected in western Kazakhstan.

    Temperature may dip as low as to +2° at night and early in the morning in the west on May 26 and in the northwest and north on May 27-28.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region