Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 472.92 eur/kzt 461.24

    rub/kzt 7.68 cny/kzt 65.67
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains and wet snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming

    26 September 2022, 13:58

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for September 27-29, Kazinform reports.

    The last week of September turns out to be autumn-like, due to the spread of a cold anti-cyclone approaching from the area of Novaya Zemlya.

    Northern, central and eastern regions will be hit by rains and wet snow. Ice slick, fog and subzero temperatures are forecast in these three days.

    Wind speed will increase across the country, with dust storms to hit southwestern and southern regions.

    The mercury will drop to -1-6°C in northern regions at night, while in the daytime temperatures will rise to +1+6°C. In southern and western regions, temperatures will increase to +15+23°C during daylight hours.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    Kostanay forest fire victims receive keys to new houses
    Serik Zhumangarin elected member of Directors Board of JSC KazakhExport
    President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    Popular
    1 Support centre for children with autism opens in Karaganda
    2 Anna Danilina of Kazakhstan reaches Guadalajara Open Akron semis
    3 Photo exhibition about Kazakhstan presented in capital of African Union
    4 President: It is unacceptable to turn language and interethnic relations into a political tool
    5 Presidential election: Kazakhstanis may cast their votes abroad