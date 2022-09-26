Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and wet snow to hit Kazakhstan in three days coming
26 September 2022, 13:58

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s meteorological service Kazhydromet has issued weather forecast for September 27-29, Kazinform reports.

The last week of September turns out to be autumn-like, due to the spread of a cold anti-cyclone approaching from the area of Novaya Zemlya.

Northern, central and eastern regions will be hit by rains and wet snow. Ice slick, fog and subzero temperatures are forecast in these three days.

Wind speed will increase across the country, with dust storms to hit southwestern and southern regions.

The mercury will drop to -1-6°C in northern regions at night, while in the daytime temperatures will rise to +1+6°C. In southern and western regions, temperatures will increase to +15+23°C during daylight hours.


