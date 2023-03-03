Go to the main site
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit southern regions Mar 3

    3 March 2023, 07:12

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Weather in Kazakhstan still remains under the impact of the Atlantic cyclone today, due to which precipitation (rain and snow) is forecast in most regions. Southern areas will see rain, sometimes heavy rain, Kazinform reports citing Kazhydromet.

    Western regions only will enjoy no precipitation. Strong wind is expected across the country. Ground blizzards will hit northern, western, eastern regions. Central parts will see ground blizzards as well as foggy and icy road conditions. Thunderstorms will hit mountainous areas of Turkistan region in the daytime.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

