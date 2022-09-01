Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions
Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern Kazakhstan Sep 1
1 September 2022 07:25

Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern Kazakhstan Sep 1

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mostly sunny and dry weather will persist across the country on September 1, except for northwestern and northern regions which will be hit by rains and thunderstorms. Some areas will see strong gusts of wind.

Fire risk will be extremely high in most areas of Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe regions, in western and southern areas of Atyrau region, in southern, northern and eastern areas of West Kazakhstan region, and in southern areas of Abai, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

Fervent heat will stay in the daytime in Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Karaganda and Ulytau regions.


Related news
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
Read also
All tasks within national projects should be addressed urgently – Head of State
Storm alert in effect in 16 regions of Kazakhstan
Kazakh President to chair meeting of Supreme Council for Reforms
Kazakhstan and Huawei to train ICT specialists
Kazakhstan to vie at Asian Water Polo Championships
Founder of inDriver Arsen Tomskiy becomes Astana Hub resident
Reps of C Asia and Caucasus learn leading practices of Republic of Korea in digitalization of public services
Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
News Partner
Popular
1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28

News

Archive