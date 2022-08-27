Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 478.9 eur/kzt 459.98

    rub/kzt 8.24 cny/kzt 66.82
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: +2+4℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 27

    27 August 2022 07:19

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in northern and eastern regions of the country. Other regions will enjoy partly sunny and dry weather. Some areas will be hit by gusting wind, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region, and in southern parts of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

    Fervent heat will hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions in the daytime.

    Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, +11+13°C at night, +25+27°C during daylight hours.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +12+14°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +14+16°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.


    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Kyrgyz audience greet Astana Opera’s soloist with thunderous applause
    Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    Over 64,000 Russian citizens leave Kazakhstan – MIA
    Government assigned to launch Digital Family Map by yearend
    Popular
    1 Another seven labs to diagnose monkeypox in Brazil
    2 Kazakhstan sets task to become one of the largest digital hubs in Eurasia, President
    3 President Tokayev to participate in Digital Bridge 2022 intl forum
    4 Digital Bridge 2022: President familiarized with projects at Startup Alley
    5 Rain and snow to hit northern, eastern and central regions Sep 28