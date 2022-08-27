Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 27
27 August 2022 07:19

Rains and thunderstorms to hit northern, eastern Kazakhstan Aug 27

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in northern and eastern regions of the country. Other regions will enjoy partly sunny and dry weather. Some areas will be hit by gusting wind, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkestan regions, in western, eastern areas of Atyrau region, and in southern parts of West Kazakhstan, Abai regions.

Fervent heat will hit Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions in the daytime.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain and thunderstorm in the daytime, +11+13°C at night, +25+27°C during daylight hours.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +12+14°C at night, +26+28°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +14+16°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.


