Rains and thunderstorms to hit most regions Jun 10

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms as well as strong wind and hail will batter most regions of Kazakhstan June 10. Dust storms are expected in southern regions. Western, southern and eastern regions will see no rain today, Kazinform reports.

According to the country’s meteorological service, hail and 15-20m/s strong wind will hit parts of Kostanay, North Kazakhstan and Akmola regions. Squall is forecast for Kostanay and North Kazakhstan regions as well.

15-20m/s wind and dust storm are forecast at night in Mangistau region’s southeastern areas and in the daytime in northern and southwestern areas.

Hail and squall are expected in the daytime in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region. Strong wind up to 15-20m/s will strike mountainous areas at night.

Squall is forecast in the morning and in the daytime in mountainous and piedmont areas of Turkestan region. Northern and western regions will be hit by a dust storm. Wind speed in northern, western, mountainous and piedmont areas will increase to 15-20m/s.

Wind speed will rise to 15-20m/s in northern and eastern parts of Karaganda region, southern parts of Pavlodar region, western parts of East Kazakhstan region, central areas of Kyzylorda region, southern and northeastern areas of West Kazakhstan region and in eastern and mountainous parts of Almaty region.

Fervent heat is expected in the daytime in Almaty region, in southern areas of Karaganda region and in northwestern, southern parts of East Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains high in central part of Kyzylorda region, western, eastern parts of Karaganda region, western parts of Almaty region, southern areas of Kostanay region, western areas of Pavlodar region and in southern and eastern areas of Aktobe region.