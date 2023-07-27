Rains and thunderstorms to hit most regions Jul 27

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of the country will see unsteady weather today with rains and thunderstorms, hail and squalling wind. No precipitation is forecast in southern, southwestern regions only. Strong wind will hit across the country, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.



Scorching heat up to +35°C+40°C will grip Turkistan, Almaty, Abai, Zhetysu, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Karaganda regions and the south of East Kazakhstan region.

Temperatures will surge to +42°C+43°C in the daytime in northern, central areas of Amaty region, in the south of Mangystau region, in northern, southern and central areas of Zhetysu region.

Fire hazard will be high in North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions, and in the east of Kostanay region.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, Eats Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Mangystau, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in central and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the west and south of Pavlodar region, in the south of Aktobe region, in the west, north of Atyrau region, and in the south, west of Akmola region.