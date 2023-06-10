Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.05 eur/kzt 485.5

    rub/kzt 5.32 cny/kzt 62.28
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10

    10 June 2023, 10:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet predicts unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms in most areas of the country on June 10, Kazinform learned.

    Fair weather will stay in western, northwestern and southwestern regions only today.

    Strong wind is forecast across the country, with a dust storm to hit eastern parts.

    Hail is possible in northern, eastern and central regions. Squall is forecast in eastern and southern regions.

    Fervent heat will persist in northern and central areas of Almaty region, in most areas of Almaty, Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhetysu regions, and in the south of the East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Abai, Zhetysu regions, as well as in the northern, eastern, southern areas of Atyrau region, in the northern, northwestern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, in central parts of Ulytau region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the southern half of Kostanay region, and in the south and east of Akmola region.

    High fire risk is predicted for the east and southeast of West Kazakhstan region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    65 employees of state media receive keys to new apartments
    Military bands of 8 countries to perform in Astana on Capital Day
    Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
    Sholpan Karinova relieved of her duties as 1st Vice Minister of Enlightenment
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
    2 June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    3 June 26. Today's Birthdays
    4 Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
    5 Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title