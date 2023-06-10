Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10

Автор:  
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
10 June 2023, 10:15
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazhydromet predicts unsteady weather with rains and thunderstorms in most areas of the country on June 10, Kazinform learned.

Fair weather will stay in western, northwestern and southwestern regions only today.

Strong wind is forecast across the country, with a dust storm to hit eastern parts.

Hail is possible in northern, eastern and central regions. Squall is forecast in eastern and southern regions.

Fervent heat will persist in northern and central areas of Almaty region, in most areas of Almaty, Atyrau, Mangystau, Zhetysu regions, and in the south of the East Kazakhstan and West Kazakhstan regions.

Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Aktobe, Kyzylorda, Almaty, Mangystau, Zhambyl, Abai, Zhetysu regions, as well as in the northern, eastern, southern areas of Atyrau region, in the northern, northwestern areas of the East Kazakhstan region, in central parts of Ulytau region, in the south of Karaganda region, in the southern half of Kostanay region, and in the south and east of Akmola region.

High fire risk is predicted for the east and southeast of West Kazakhstan region.


Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
Kazakhstan’s Bublik celebrates historic win in Halle
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 26. Today's Birthdays
June 26. Today's Birthdays
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakhstan to brace for rain and thunderstorm on Jun 26
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
Kazakh actress Almira Turssyn bags Mrs Globe 2023 1st Runner-Up title
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
2 killed, 2 trapped in separate building collapses in India's Mumbai
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Alexey Lutsenko takes road race title in Kazakhstan
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
Hajj underway as millions of pilgrims arrive in Makkah
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts
S Korean presidential office in emergency response mode as monsoon starts