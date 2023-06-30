Go to the main site
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jun 30

    30 June 2023, 07:33

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will be hit by rains and thunderstorms on June 30. Southern, southwestern and central parts only will see no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    As the met service informed, wind speed will increase across the country, with hail forecast in northeastern, eastern regions. Fog will blanket east of the country in the morning, and dust storm will hit southwestern regions.

    Fire risk will be extremely high in Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in the south and southeast of Aktobe region, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Karaganda region, in Zhetysu and Ulytau regions, in the east and south of Atyrau region, in the northwest of Zhetysu region and in the south of Kostanay region.

    Fire risk will be high in the central areas of Kyzylorda region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

