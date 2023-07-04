Go to the main site
    Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 4

    4 July 2023, 07:05

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms are forecast in most areas of Kazakhstan on Jul 4, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Strong wind will hit across the country, with a dust storm to hit southwestern, southeastern regions. Hail is possible in the daytime in northwestern, northern and central regions.

    Scorching heat will grip Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Aktobe, North Kazakhstan, Zhetysu regions and in the south of Mangistau region.

    Fire hazard will be extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in the south of Aktobe, Karaganda, Kostanay, Almaty, Ulytau regions, in the northwest of Zhetysu region, in the west of Atyrau region, and in the north, west of Pavlodar regions.

    Fire risk is reported to be high in most areas of Almaty, North Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, in the southwest of West Kazakhstan regions, in the northwest and south of Abai region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
