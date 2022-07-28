Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28
28 July 2022 07:37

Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM An active southern cyclone and atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep impacting the entire territory of Kazakhstan today, Kazhydromet reports.

Rains are forecast almost in all the regions. Southwestern and northern regions will be hit by heavy rains. Thunderstorms and hail, gusting wind, squalls are forecast as well. Dust storms will hit southwestern regions. Southern regions only will see no rain today.

Heavy rain will batter northeastern areas of Mangystau region, and northern areas of Akmola region, southern areas of North Kazakhstan region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau region, and in southern, eastern areas of Ulytau region

Fervent heat will grip Almaty, Zhetysu, Zhambyl, Abai, East Kazakhstan regions, andsouthern areas of Karaganda and Pavlodar regions.

Extreme heat is expected in northern and central parts of Almaty region in the daytime.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, rain, thunderstorm, wind speed 7-12m/s, with gusts reaching 15m/s, +15+17°C at night, +25+27°C.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +23+25°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: mostly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +21+23°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.



Related news
COVID-19 kills almost 800 in Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022
Next batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine to be delivered by Sept
Cholpon-Ata hosts 24th meeting of Conference of Special Services of Turkic States
Read also
Storm alert issued for 17 regions of Kazakhstan
COVID-19 kills almost 800 in Kazakhstan in 1H of 2022
Farmers fear losing half of wheat crop in Akmola and Kostanay rgns
Next batch of homegrown QazVac vaccine to be delivered by Sept
Film financing estimated at up to KZT5.6B in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to raise university teachers’ salaries from Sep 2022
COVID-19 incidence up almost 5-fold in N Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan captures 47 medals at U17, U20 Asian Junior Weightlifting Championships
Popular
1 9,328,091 fully immunized against COVID-19 in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan reports 2,684 new coronavirus cases, 1,314 recoveries in 24h
3 Scorching heat to subside in southern Kazakhstan
4 Kazakh President, Georgian PM meet in Nur-Sultan
5 Rybakina visits UEFA headquarters

News

Archive