Rains and thunderstorms to hit Kazakhstan Jul 14

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unstable weather with rains, thunderstorms and gusting wind is forecast in Kazakhstan on July 14, Kazinform reports.

According to the met service, dust storms will hit southern regions, and hail is expected in western and southeastern regions. southern, southeastern, northwestern, and central parts will see no precipitation today.

Fire risk remains high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, in southern areas of the West Kazakhstan region, in western and central parts of Kostanay region, and in southern areas of Zhambyl region.

Fervent heat is predicted for the West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Kostanay regions, southern areas of the North Kazakhstan, Ulytau regions, southern, and western areas of Turkistan region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 2-7m/s, +14+16°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +18+20°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly sunny, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +19+21°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.