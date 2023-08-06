Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 461.71 eur/kzt 501.69

    rub/kzt 4.95 cny/kzt 63.31
Weather:
Astana
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >

    Rains and thunderstorms to batter most of Kazakhstan

    6 August 2023, 10:15

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts, most parts of the country are to see unstable weather conditions bringing rains and thunderstorms on August 6, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

    Only the west of Kazakhstan is to expect weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for gusty wind. Dust tides are predicted in the south of the country. Fog is predicted in the north in the nighttime and morning, and hail in the north and center in the daytime.

    35-39C heatwave is predicted in Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, south, west of Aktobe regions. 38-41C temperatures are forecast for the south, northwest of Mangistau region.

    Temperatures of 40-42C are to scorch the south of Zhetysu, east, center of Almaty regions in the daytime.

    High fire danger is to persist in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, west, east of North Kazakhstan, south, east of Pavlodar regions.

    Extreme fire hazard is issued for Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, south of Kostanay, center, south of Aktobe, west, east of Atyrau, south, west of Akmola regions.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Weather in Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Wildfire on Spain’s Tenerife scorch 1.6% of island
    Storm alert issued for capital and 7 rgns of Kazakhstan
    Mets predict temperatures rise in Kazakhstan in next 3 days
    Snow falls in East Kazakhstan rgn
    Popular
    1 Preliminary cause of coal mine fire in Karaganda region announced
    2 Astana riders to compete in La Vuelta Ciclista a España
    3 China's CMC keen on implementing energy projects in Kazakhstan
    4 President Tokayev’s first official visit to Vietnam fosters positive trajectory in bilateral ties
    5 August 22. Today's Birthdays