Rains and thunderstorms to batter most of Kazakhstan

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts, most parts of the country are to see unstable weather conditions bringing rains and thunderstorms on August 6, Kazinform cites the National Weather Service Kazhydromet.

Only the west of Kazakhstan is to expect weather with no precipitation. The country is to brace for gusty wind. Dust tides are predicted in the south of the country. Fog is predicted in the north in the nighttime and morning, and hail in the north and center in the daytime.

35-39C heatwave is predicted in Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, south, west of Aktobe regions. 38-41C temperatures are forecast for the south, northwest of Mangistau region.

Temperatures of 40-42C are to scorch the south of Zhetysu, east, center of Almaty regions in the daytime.

High fire danger is to persist in Akmola, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, west, east of North Kazakhstan, south, east of Pavlodar regions.

Extreme fire hazard is issued for Mangistau, Turkestan, Almaty, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai, south of Kostanay, center, south of Aktobe, west, east of Atyrau, south, west of Akmola regions.