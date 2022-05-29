Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan May 29

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
29 May 2022, 09:11
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mountainous areas in Almaty region are set to brace today for heavy downpours, thunderstorms, hail, squalls, high wind up to 24-29 m/s. Thunderstorms, high wind and hail are expected locally, Kazhydromet reports.

Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan regions are also to face thunderstorms, hail, squalls, high wind.

High wind, thunderstorms, hail and squalls are to batter Pavlodar region today.

East Kazakhstan, Karaganda regions are forecast to face thunderstorms, high wind.

Thunderstorms and high wind are expected in Kostanay region. West Kazakhstan, Akmola and Turkestan regions are to brace for thunderstorms. Ground frosts are expected in the night.

Fire threat remains high in East Kazakhstan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar regions locally.


