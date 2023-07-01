Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Jul 1

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thunderstorms as well as gusting wind are forecast in most regions of the country on Saturday, July 1. Hail and squall will batter western parts, while fog will descend in central areas in the morning. Dust storm is expected in southern areas, Kazinform learned from the national weather service Kazhydromet.

Fire risk said to be extremely high in most areas of Turkistan, Mangistau, Zhambyl regions, in southern and southeastern parts of Aktobe region, in the west and east of Kyzylorda region, in the south of Karaganda, Kostanay and Ulytau regions, in the east and south of Atyrau region, and in the south of Almaty region.

Fire hazard is high in central areas of Kyzylorda, Atyrau regions, as well as in most parts of Zhetysu and Almaty regions.