3 August 2022 07:28

Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The atmospheric fronts moving from the north to the south will bring rains, thunderstorms and gusting wind to most regions of Kazakhstan. Heavy rains will batter central parts of the country in the daytime, as well as mountainous areas in southeastern regions. Hail is possible in western, eastern and southeastern regions.

Fog will cover northern and northwestern regions at night and in the morning.

Southwestern and northern regions only will see the cessation of precipitation today.

Heavy rain is forecast in central and eastern parts of Karaganda region and in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in southern parts of Abai region, and in northern areas of Atyrau region.

Nur-Sultan: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speeed 9-14m/s, sometimes 15-20m/s, +11+13°C at night, +23+25°C in the daytime.

Almaty: partly cloudy, intermittent rain in the daytime, thunderstorm, wind speed 3-8m/s, sometimes 13m/s, +19+21°C at night, +29+31°C in the daytime.

Shymkent: partly cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, squalls, wind speed 8-13m/s, sometimes rising to 15-20m/s, +18-20°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.

