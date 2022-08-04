Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan Aug 4
4 August 2022 07:12

Rains and thunderstorms in store for Kazakhstan Aug 4

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The greater part of Kazakhstan is set to face today, August 4, rains, thunderstorms, high wind and heavy downpours, Kazhydromet reports.

Fog is expected today in the north, north-west of Kazakhstan. the country’s west and north are set to enjoy weather without precipitations.

Zhambyl and Zhetysu regions are to brace for heavy downpours, while scorching heat is forecast to grip West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions. Fire threat remains high in the most part of Kyzylorda, Abai region.

Earlier, Mets issued weather warnings for 6 regions of Kazakhstan.


Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
Read also
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Colder weather, rains forecast for some parts of Kazakhstan
Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
8 rgns of Kazakhstan put on storm alert
What will the weather be like in Almaty in August?
Rains with thunderstorms, gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Aug 2
Mets put 4 regions of Kazakhstan on weather alert
Cold spell heading to Kazakhstan
Popular
1 6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
2 Kazakhstan, Morocco debate coop in transport sector
3 Brazil–South America trade sees quick recovery, study finds
4 WHO Director-General Tedros arrives in Almaty
5 Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects

News

Archive