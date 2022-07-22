Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong wind will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on July 22, Kazhydromet informs.

Hail will batter western and eastern regions, and dust storms are forecast in southwestern areas.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most parts of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu regions, and in southern areas of Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

Fervent heat will stay in Ulytau region.

Extreme heat will grip Zhambyl region, southern areas of Kyzylorda region, southeastern areas of Karaganda region, western and desert areas of Turkistan region, western and central areas of Zhetysu region, and northern areas of Almaty region.