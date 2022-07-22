Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 479.51 eur/kzt 492.12

    rub/kzt 7.69 cny/kzt 71.02
Weather:
Nur-Sultan: 1 °С
Almaty: 15 °С
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз

    • Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 22

    22 July 2022 07:13

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong wind will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on July 22, Kazhydromet informs.

    Hail will batter western and eastern regions, and dust storms are forecast in southwestern areas.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in most parts of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu regions, and in southern areas of Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

    Fervent heat will stay in Ulytau region.

    Extreme heat will grip Zhambyl region, southern areas of Kyzylorda region, southeastern areas of Karaganda region, western and desert areas of Turkistan region, western and central areas of Zhetysu region, and northern areas of Almaty region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
    Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
    Kazakhstan to increase bitumen production
    Popular
    1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
    2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
    3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
    4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
    5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry