Qazaq TV
KazTube
Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 22
22 July 2022 07:13

Rains and thunderstorms forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 22

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rains with thunderstorms and strong wind will hit most regions of Kazakhstan on July 22, Kazhydromet informs.

Hail will batter western and eastern regions, and dust storms are forecast in southwestern areas.

Fire risk remains extremely high in most parts of Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu regions, and in southern areas of Mangistau, Kostanay regions.

Fervent heat will stay in Ulytau region.

Extreme heat will grip Zhambyl region, southern areas of Kyzylorda region, southeastern areas of Karaganda region, western and desert areas of Turkistan region, western and central areas of Zhetysu region, and northern areas of Almaty region.

Related news
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Read also
6 regions put on weather advisory in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan to create up to 3 thou jobs within renewable energy projects
Kazakh weightlifters to vie for top honors at Islamic Solidarity Games
Kazakhstan to open over 30 student dormitories this year
Kazakhstan hauls 11 medals at Asian Shotgun Championships
COVID-19 cases surging in Atyrau region
Man and his nephew drown in Ural River
Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
Popular
1 Rains and thunderstorms to batter Kazakhstan Aug 3
2 Reinforcement of electric power system in west of Kazakhstan to complete 2023
3 COVID-19: 2,661 test positive, 2,290 recover in Kazakhstan in 24h
4 Singapore reports 10,230 new COVID-19 cases
5 1,505 patients with COVID-19 treated in hospitals – Healthcare Ministry

News

Archive