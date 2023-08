Rains and thundershowers in store for Kazakhstan Thursday

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rains and thundershowers are set to batter the greater part on Kazakhstan today, August 3, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

Heat indexes are forecast to soar 35-40 degrees celsius in Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkistan, Atyrau, Mangistau, West Kazakhstan, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Abai, Aktobe, and Karaganda regions.

It is expected to be hotter in Almaty region today with mercury surging up to 40-42 degrees Celsius.

The fire threat remains high in Akmola, North Kazakhstan, West Kazakhstan, and Atyrau regions locally.

The extremely high fire risk remains in the most of Mangistau, Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Aktobe, Almaty, Zhetysu, Ulytau, Kostanay, Abai, Karaganda, Akmola, and West Kazakhstan regions.