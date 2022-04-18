Rains and squall wind to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected in Kazakhstan over the next three days due to a quick succession of meteorological processes, Kazhydromet reports.

The south of Kazakhstan is set to brace for rains, thunderstorms, and high wind while heavy rains and squally wind are forecast to batter the country’s southeast and east on April 19-21. The northwest anticyclone will cause a drop in temperature in the central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan to -3 +5 degrees Celsius at the night, and +5+15 degrees Celsius during the day. Mercury will be reading +20 degrees in the south of Karaganda region and East Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.



