Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains and squall wind to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
18 April 2022, 12:15
Rains and squall wind to batter Kazakhstan next 3 days

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Unsteady weather is expected in Kazakhstan over the next three days due to a quick succession of meteorological processes, Kazhydromet reports.

The south of Kazakhstan is set to brace for rains, thunderstorms, and high wind while heavy rains and squally wind are forecast to batter the country’s southeast and east on April 19-21. The northwest anticyclone will cause a drop in temperature in the central and eastern regions of Kazakhstan to -3 +5 degrees Celsius at the night, and +5+15 degrees Celsius during the day. Mercury will be reading +20 degrees in the south of Karaganda region and East Kazakhstan, it said in a statement.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Wildfires in Abai region: national tragedy, lessons not learnt
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
Central Bank: Inflation likely to be negative in June, then rebound in Brazil
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
President Tokayev informed of criminal investigation into fire in Abai rgn
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakhstan wins bronze at 2023 Asian Track Cycling Championships
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
Kazakh ambassador hands over credentials to Prince of Monaco Albert II
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
2 injured, 2 vehicles overturned in 2-vehicle crash in Astana
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Comprehensive development of Kazakhstan-EU cooperation discussed
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Kazakh capital to build 150-bed rehabilitation centre
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan
Temperature to dip in north, east of Kazakhstan