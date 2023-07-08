Go to the main site
    Rains and high winds predicted in Kazakhstan

    8 July 2023, 09:38

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Due to fronts the greater part of Kazakhstan is to expect rains. Heavy rains with thunderstorms are predicted in the southeast, and rains with hail and squally wind in the southeast, Kazinform reports.

    According to the National Weather Service Kazhydromet, the country is to brace for high winds, Weather with no precipitation is expected in the west of the country.

    The greater part of West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Aktobe, Mangistau, Kyzylorda, Ulytau, south of Kostanay regions are to see heatwave. The south of Atyrau region is to brace for severe heatwave.

    Extreme fire hazard is to persist in most parts of Zhambyl, Kyzylorda, Mangistau, south, west, north, desert areas of Turkestan, south of Atyrau, Kostanay, Karaganda, Ulytau, south, southeast of Aktobe, and northwest of Zhetysu regions.

    High fire hazard is issued for the greater part of Zhetysu, Abai, North Kazakhstan, west, center of Almaty, south, east of West Kazakhstan, west, south, east of East Kazakhstan, north, south, east of Akmola, north of Kostanay regions.

    Adlet Seilkhanov

