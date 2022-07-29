Go to the main site
    • Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    29 July 2022 15:39

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan'ss met office has issued weather forecast for July 30-August 1, Kazinform reports.

    Unstable weather with rains, thunderstorms and hail is forecast in three days coming. Heavy rains will batter northern, eastern and southern regions.

    Temperatures will drop to +7+12°C in northern areas at night, and to +15+25°C during daylight hours. In western regions the mercury will drop to +30+35°C, in central and eastern regions - to +20+28°C, and in southern, southeastern regions - to +22+33°C.


