Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming
29 July 2022 15:39

Rains and heat subsidence forecast in Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan'ss met office has issued weather forecast for July 30-August 1, Kazinform reports.

Unstable weather with rains, thunderstorms and hail is forecast in three days coming. Heavy rains will batter northern, eastern and southern regions.

Temperatures will drop to +7+12°C in northern areas at night, and to +15+25°C during daylight hours. In western regions the mercury will drop to +30+35°C, in central and eastern regions - to +20+28°C, and in southern, southeastern regions - to +22+33°C.


