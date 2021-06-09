Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rains and hail predicted for some regions of Kazakhstan June 9

    9 June 2021, 07:21

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rains with thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind, dust storm are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind will gust up to 23-25 mps in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

    Squall is likely to hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, while hail is forecast for Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Scorching heat is expected in most of Zhambyl and parts of Almaty regions.

    High fire hazard is set to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda, parts of Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    Regions Weather in Kazakhstan Kazhydromet
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Children’s Rights Ombudsman to meet evacuated kids in Abai region
    Showers to douse most of Kazakhstan June 13-15
    Council of Europe ready to assist Kazakhstan in field of youth policy
    Astana announces roster for Tour de Suisse 2023
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
    2 Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
    3 Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
    4 M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
    5 One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region