Rains and hail predicted for some regions of Kazakhstan June 9

Kudrenok Tatyana
9 June 2021, 07:21
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Rains with thunderstorms, hail, gusty wind, dust storm are in store for most regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 23-25 mps in Turkestan, Kyzylorda, and East Kazakhstan regions. Gusts will reach 15-20 mps in Karaganda, Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Aktobe, and Pavlodar regions. Wind will bring dust storm to Turkestan and Kyzylorda regions.

Squall is likely to hit East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, while hail is forecast for Almaty, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan, Karaganda and East Kazakhstan regions.

Scorching heat is expected in most of Zhambyl and parts of Almaty regions.

High fire hazard is set to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Aktobe, Karaganda, parts of Almaty, Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar, and East Kazakhstan regions.


