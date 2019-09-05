Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rains and gusty wind forecast for Kazakhstan on Sept 5

Kudrenok Tatyana
5 September 2019, 07:36
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Meteorologists predict inclement weather will persist in most regions of Kazakhstan. The west of the country will see weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind will gust up to 15-20 mps in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, Pavlodar, and Karaganda regions. Gusts may reach up to 25 mps in North Kazakhstan and Kostanay regions.

Chances of squall will be high North Kazakhstan and Kyzylorda regions.

Pavlodar, Akmola, Kostanay, and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog at night and early in the morning.

Hail may hit Akmola and Karaganda regions.

High fire hazard will remain in Turkestan, Atyrau, parts of Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Karaganda, Almaty, and Aktobe regions.

Temperature will fall to +1, +3°C in West Kazakhstan region at night.

