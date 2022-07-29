Go to the main site
    Rains and gusting wind forecast in Kazakhstan Jul 29

    29 July 2022 07:47

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM The active southern cyclone and the atmospheric fronts caused by it will keep influencing the entire territory of Kazakhstan on July 29. Rains and thunderstorms are forecast almost in all the regions. Northwestern, northern regions will be hit by heavy rains. Hhail and gusting wind are expected in northern and central parts. Squalls are forecast in northern regions, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Heavy rains will batter northern, eastern parts of Kostanay region, northern and southern areas of Pavlodar region, northern and western Kazakhstan at night, and northern and western areas of Akmola region in the daytime.

    Fire risk is high in Turkistan, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Zhetysu, Almaty regions, in southern areas of Atyrau, Ulytau, Abai regions.

    Nur-Sultan: cloudy, intermittent rain, thunderstorm, hail in the daytime, wind speed 9-14m/s, sometimes 15-20m/s, +15+17°C at night, +19+21°C in the daytime.

    Almaty: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 3-8m/s, +21+23°C at night, +31+33°C in the daytime.

    Shymkent: partly cloudy, no rain, wind speed 8-13m/s, +21+23°C at night, +35+37°C in the daytime.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

