Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Regions

Rains and fervent heat in store for regions of Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
2 September 2020, 07:34
Rains and fervent heat in store for regions of Kazakhstan

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Inclement weather with scattered rains, thunderstorms is expected to persist in most regions of Kazakhstan on Wednesday. Only the west and east of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts ranging between 15-20 mps will batter Zhambyl, Kostanay, Almaty, north of Akmola regions. Gusts may reach up to 23-28 mps in North Kazakhstan region.

Fog will blanket Mangistau region.

Squall is likely to hit Zhambyl, North Kazakhstan, and Kostanay regions.

Chances of hail will be high in North Kazakhstan and Zhambyl regions.

Fervent heat is forecast to scorch Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is announced for most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, portions of Atyrau, northwest of Almaty, southeast of West Kazakhstan, and west of Karaganda regions.


Regions   Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
News
Read also
Popular
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Kazakhstan declares Day of National Morning for wildfire victims June 12
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Scorching heat to batter Kazakhstan’s west
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina enters WTA Top 3
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
M6.2 quake hits northern Japan, no tsunami warning issued
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
One more forester went missing battling wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Kazakhstan’s Kukushkin lost in Tyler Challenger final
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
Türkiye’s Foreign Ministry extends condolences to Kazakhstan over heavy casualties in wildfires
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 12. Kazinform's timeline of major events
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty
Quake jolts 542 km away from Almaty