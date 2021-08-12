Rains and fervent heat in store for Kazakhstan Aug 12

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Occasional showers are forecast for most regions of Kazakhstan on Thursday, August 12. Only the west, southwest and south of the country will enjoy weather without precipitation, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will batter North Kazakhstan, Akmola, Pavlodar, East Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Karaganda, Zhambyl, Turkestan, Kyzylorda, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions. Gusts may reach 23 mps in Almaty region. Wind will bring dust storm to Kyzylorda and Zhambyl regions.

Thunderstorms are forecast for East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Kostanay, Almaty, Karaganda and Zhambyl regions.

Chances of hail will be high in Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Akmola and North Kazakhstan regions.

Parts of Kostanay, Akmola, Pavlodar and North Kazakhstan regions will be steeped in fog.

Fervent heat will grip most of Atyrau, Mangistau and West Kazakhstan regions.

High fire hazard is set to persist in most of Kyzylorda, Turkestan, Mangistau, Atyrau, Zhambyl, Aktobe, parts of Almaty, Karaganda, West Kazakhstan, south of Kostanay, East Kazakhstan and some areas of Akmola regions.