Rains and cold snap to grip Kazakhstan next 3 days
24 August 2022 12:15

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Mets warn of a cold snap approaching the northern regions of Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports.

Sunny and hot weather is expected in the western and southern regions of Kazakhstan. The northern, central, and eastern regions of Kazakhstan are set to brace for thundershowers, high wind, and a decrease in air temperature over the next three days.

Mercury will read +27+38 degrees Celsius in the west, while air temperature in the northwest will drop from +25+32 degrees Celsius to +20+28 degrees, and from +22+27 to +18+23 degrees Celsius in the north . The temperature will rise as high as +28+35 degrees in the central and eastern regions.


