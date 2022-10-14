Go to the main site
    Rains and cold snap to grip Kazakhstan in 3 days coming

    14 October 2022, 13:25

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakhstan’s met service Kazhydromet has issued a weather forecast report for three days coming. According to the report, rains will douse west of Kazakhstan at weekend, while northern regions will be hit by a mix of rain and snow.

    The anti-cyclone approaching from the Atlantic area will lead to a gradual fall of temperatures and cessation of precipitation at the beginning of the week.

    The atmospheric fronts will bring rains to the southeast of the country at the end of this week. Wind speed will increase across the republic. Fog will blanket eastern, northern and western regions. Ice slick is forecast in northern parts.

    Western regions: -3 +10°C at night, +8+15°C in the daytime.

    Southwestern regions: +20°C in the daytime.

    Northern, central regions: -3+8°C at night, +5+14°C during daylight hours.

    Eastern regions: -5+8°C at night, +10+21°C in the daytime.

    Southern regions: from 0°C to +11°C at night, +15-23°C in the daytime.


