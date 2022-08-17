Go to the main site
    Rainfall, hail forecast for eastern Kazakhstan

    17 August 2022 14:11

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Heavy rainfall and hail are expected to douse eastern Kazakhstan in next three days, Kazinform has learned from Kazhydromet.

    Atmospheric fronts will affect the weather conditions in western, northern and eastern regions of the country bringing showers to those areas on August 18-20. Chances of heavy rainfall and hail will be high in the east of Kazakhstan on August 19-20.

    Weather without precipitation is forecast in the rest of Kazakhstan.

    Ground frost of 2°C will be observed in the north of the country.

    Temperature will climb to +27, +35°C in the west, +28, +33°C in the south, +25, +30°C in the southeast, +13, +18°C in the north of Kazakhstan.


    Kudrenok Tatyana

    #Regions #Weather in Kazakhstan #Kazhydromet
