    Rain to batter Kazakhstan Sat

    15 July 2023, 09:11

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Heavy rains are set to pound the country’s northwest and west on Saturday, Kazinform cites Kazhydromet.

    High wind, dust storms and fog are predicted countrywide.

    The scorching heat is set to grip the south of East Kazakhstan.

    The fire threat remains high in West Kazakhstan, Atyrau regions.

    The fire threat remains extreme in Turkistan, Almaty, East Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Kyzylorda, Zhambyl, Mangistau, Ulytau, Abai, Zhetysu, Akmola, North Kazakhstan, Aktobe, Kostanay, Atyrau regions.

    Nurmaganbetova Zhanna

