Rain, thunderstorm, hail to grip Kazakhstan May 19

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Unstable weather persists across Kazakhstan, Kazinform reports citing RSE Kazhydromet .
Squalls, hail and 15-20 mps wind are predicted for Akmola region on May 19.
A duststorm, squall wind of 17-22 mps and hail will hit some parts of Almaty region.
Squall, hail and rude wind gusting to 15-20 mps are forecast for Zhambyl, Turkestan, and West Kazakhstan regions.
Rude wind, hail will hit Atyrau region on May 19.
Dense fog patches will cover some parts of North-Kazakhstan region during night and morning hours. Hail and strong wind of 15-20 mps will rule the day in the region.
Duststorm, 15-20 mps wind are expected in the afternoon in East Kazakhstan region.
Foggy weather is predicted for Mangistau, Kostanay and Karaganda regions. Wind will strengthen here to 15-20 m/s.
18 mps wind is also predicted for Aktobe and Pavlodar regions. Hail is possible during the day.
15-20 mps wind is forecast for Kyzylorda region.
Extreme fire hazard remains in the southern part of East Kazakhstan region.