    Rain, squall wind to grip Kazakhstan

    16 October 2019, 07:15

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather is expected across Kazakhstan on October 16, Kazinform reports with reference to the Kazhydromet RSE.

    Strong wind of 15-20 m/s gusting to 23-28 m/s and rainfall is expected to sweep North Kazakhstan, Pavlodar, Karaganda, Akmola, Kostanay, Aktobe, Kyzylorda and East Kazakhstan regions.

    Foggy weather is predicted in the areas during night and morning hours.

    Patches of fog are also to blanket Zhambyl, Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan regions of Kazakhstan.

    High wind of 15-20 m/s is forecast to batter Zhalanashkoly area of Almaty region.

    Alzhanova Raushan

