    Rain, snow, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan Oct 1

    1 October 2021, 07:41

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Precipitation in the form of rain and snow is expected in the north, northwest, center and southeast of Kazakhstan. Stiff wind and fog are forecast in the south and north of the country. Western and southern parts of the country will fall under the influence of the northwestern anticyclone which is shifting from Moscow, Russia, Kazinform has learnt from Kazhydromet.

    Wind with gusts of 15-20 mps will blow in north and east of Akmola, East Kazakhstan, Zhambyl, and Turkestan regions. Gusts may reach up to 17-22 mps in south and east of Almaty and southeast of North Kazakhstan regions.

    Fog will blanket Akmola, Kostanay, Pavlodar, Karaganda, and Zhambyl regions at night and early in the morning.

    Black ice will coat roads in Akmola, Kostanay, and Karaganda regions.

    Kudrenok Tatyana

