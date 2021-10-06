Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rain, snow and wind to grip Kazakhstan

Автор:  
Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
6 October 2021, 07:42
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Rain, snow and wind are set to grip Kazakhstan today, October 6, Kazhydromet reports.

High wind of 15-18 m/s is to roll through Aktau today. No precipitations are expected in Aktobe, Atyrau, Kokshetau, Kostanay, Petropavlovsk. Air temperature to stand at -2 degrees Celsius in the night.

Karaganda is to brace for rain and snow with mercury reading -3-5 degrees Celsius in the nighttime.

Fog, black ice and ground blizzard are forecast for east of Akmola region.

High wind is also expected in Kyzylorda gusting locally 15-20 m/s. dust storm is to sweep through the region locally.

Rain and snow and high wind are to batter Pavlodar, Taldykorgan.

Zhambyl region locally is to brace for heavy rain and snow.

Black ice is expected to form on roads in Nur-Sultan in the morning and night. It will snow in the nighttime. Air temperature is to drop to -3-5 degrees Celsius in the night. It is expected to rain in Almaty during the day and night.


