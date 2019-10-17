Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rain, black ice forecast for Kazakhstan

Alzhanova Raushan
17 October 2019, 07:30
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM – Unstable weather has been forecast in major areas of Kazakhstan today.

According to the RSE «Kazhydromet», strong wind of 15-20 m/s is expected in Akmola, Almaty, Zhambyl and Pavlodar regions. Fog will blanket Akmola and Zhambyl regions.

Fog is also expected during night and morning hours in Mangystau, Atyrau, West Kazakhstan and Aktobe regions.

Fog, rude wind of 15-20 m/s, black ice is predicted in Kostanay, North Kazakhstan, Karaganda, East Kazakhstan regions on October 17.

Kazakhstan   Kazhydromet   
