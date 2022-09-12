Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Rain and wet snow forecast in mountainous areas of Almaty region Sep 12

Temirgaliyeva Arailym
12 September 2022, 07:29
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM Large northwestern anti-cyclone will impact the weather in Kazakhstan on September 12 with mainly dry weather forecast in most areas. Rains will douse northern, eastern, and southeastern regions only. Heavy rains and thunderstorms will hit eastern and southeastern parts.

Heavy precipitation – rain and wet snow – is predicted for mountainous areas of Almaty region .

Strong wind up to 15-23m/s, sometimes gusting to 23-28m/s, is expected across the country. A dust storm is forecast in Mangistau region in the daytime. Fog will blanket northern and northwestern regions at night and in the morning. Hail is possible in mountainous areas of Zhambyl region during daylight hours.

Fire risk remains extremely high in Kyzylorda, Turkistan, Zhetyssu regions, in southern, eastern, northern, and central parts of Abai region, in southeastern areas of East Kazakhstan region, in western areas of Atyrau region, and in southern areas of Kostanay region.

Ground frost to 1-3°C is forecast in northwestern areas of Akmola region, northeastern parts of North Kazakhstan region, in northern areas of Kostanay, West Kazakhstan, and Aktobe regions.

Weather in Kazakhstan   Kazakhstan  
