Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rain and thunderstorm to hit most regions May 8

    8 May 2023, 10:08

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most regions of the country will brace for rain and thunderstorm today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Eastern, southern and southeastern parts will see no precipitation, as anti-cyclone persists there.

    Strong wind will hit western, northwestern, northern and southern regions. Dust storm is forecast in southwestern areas.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in central areas of Kostanay region and in the east of Kyzylorda region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Rainy weather forecast in western, northern regions May 10
    Most regions to enjoy fair weather, no precipitation May 5
    Windy weather forecast in Kazakhstan May 4
    Kazakhstan to brace for rainy, windy weather May 2
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region