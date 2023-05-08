Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Temirgaliyeva Arailym
8 May 2023, 10:08
Rain and thunderstorm to hit most regions May 8

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Due to the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most regions of the country will brace for rain and thunderstorm today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

Eastern, southern and southeastern parts will see no precipitation, as anti-cyclone persists there.

Strong wind will hit western, northwestern, northern and southern regions. Dust storm is forecast in southwestern areas.

Fire risk remains extremely high in central areas of Kostanay region and in the east of Kyzylorda region.


