    Rain and thunderstorm to hit Kazakhstan Jul 28

    28 July 2023, 07:27

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM The weather fronts passing over Kazakhstan will bring rain and thunderstorm, hail and squalling wind to most regions of the country on July 28. Wind speed will increase across the country, with fog to blanket northwestern and northern regions. Southern and western regions only will see no precipitation today, Kazinform learned from Kazhydromet.

    Scorching heatwave up to +35°C+38°C will grip Almaty, Zhambyl, West Kazakhstan, Atyrau, Mangystau, Aktobe, Zhetysu, Ulytau regions and in the south of Kostanay region.

    The mercury will rise to +42°C+43°C in the daytime in Mangystau, Atyrau, Aktobe, and West Kazakhstan regions.

    Fire hazard will be high in West Kazakhstan, Mangystau, North Kazakhstan, Akmola regions and in the north of Atyrau region.

    Extremely high fire risk is predicted in Almaty, Turkistan, Zhambyl, East Kazakhstan, Karaganda, Aktobe, Ulytau, Zhetysu, Abai regions, in central and eastern areas of Kyzylorda region, in the west, south of Pavlodar region, in the south of Kostanay region, in the west, east and south of Atyrau region, and in the south, west of Akmola region.

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

