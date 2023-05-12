Rain and thunderstorm to hit across Kazakhstan May 13-15

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Most areas of Kazakhstan will see unsteady weather with rain and thunderstorm on May 13-15, Kazinform reports.

According to Kazhydromet, hail is possible in most parts.

Rain and snow are forecast in the east of the country on May 15 at night.

Heavy rainfall is predicted for northern areas on May 13, southern regions on May 14 and southwestern areas on May 14-15.

Strong wind will hit across the country, while dust storm is forecast in southern regions.

Nighttime frost to -1-3°C is forecast in northern regions on May 14-15.