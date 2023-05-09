Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 445.28 eur/kzt 490.97

    rub/kzt 5.8 cny/kzt 64.45
Weather:
Astana+28+30℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Regions

    Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 9

    9 May 2023, 00:29

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Rain and thunderstorm is forecast across Kazakhstan on May 9 due to the cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, Kazinform learned from the national weather service.

    The anti-cyclone will stay in the eastern, southern and southeastern regions which will bring no precipitation there. Strong wind is forecast across the country, with a dust storm to hit southern and western regions. Hail is predicted for western parts in the daytime.

    Ground frost to -2°C is forecast in northern areas of Kostanay region.

    Fire risk remains extremely high in central part of Kostanay region and in the east of Kyzylorda region.

    Author:

    Temirgaliyeva Arailym

    Weather in Kazakhstan Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    Storm alert in effect in 11 regions of Kazakhstan
    Kazakhstan to enjoy rainless weather over next 3 days
    Popular
    1 Kazakh, Russian presidents had talks in Moscow
    2 Kazakh composers’ music to be performed in Poland
    3 42nd ASEAN Summit opens, highlighting ASEAN centrality, economic growth
    4 Kazakhstan to hold VI Summer Paralympic Games in May
    5 Man, his 4 children die of poisoning in Almaty region