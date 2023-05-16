Rain and thunderstorm forecast in Kazakhstan May 16

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Under the impact of the southern cyclone trough and atmospheric fronts caused by it, most areas of Kazakhstan will see rain and thunderstorm today, Kazinform has learned from the national weather service.

Heavy rain is forecast for southwestern regions. Hail is possible in southwestern, southern and central regions.

Meanwhile, northern, eastern and southeastern areas will remain under the impact of the southwestern anti-cyclone ridge, due to which no precipitation is forecast.

Strong wind will hit across the country. Fog is to descend in northern and eastern areas, and dust storm is predicted for southern regions.

Fire risk is extremely high in Kyzylorda region, in northern and central parts of Turkistan region, in the south of Aktobe and Ulytau region, and in northwestern parts of Almaty region.



